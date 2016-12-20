Oklahoma man identified as victim in gruesome death in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police have identified the man who was found beheaded and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store over the weekend.

Police say 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma, was found behind a store on the city's northeast side.

Police spokesman Fred Duran says the body was discovered on Saturday. He said Miller had gone to New Mexico within the past few months with plans to find work in Albuquerque.

Miller was found nude and had been castrated. Police are still investigating and are looking for any information about the killing.

