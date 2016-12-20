Altercation outside Wal-Mart in Lawton leads to gunfire

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to the Wal-Mart on Sheridan Road after an altercation ended in gunfire.

Officials say a car drove up to the grocery side of the store where an argument began between people in the car and people walking outside the store. One of the people then walked up to the car and punched an occupant of the vehicle.

One of the people in the car then fired off approximately 10 rounds which Lawton Police said were “blanks.”

The car and the people walking then moved down the sidewalk to near the garden center and got into another altercation.

All the people involved left the scene prior to arrival of police. Police say they have no suspects or victims.