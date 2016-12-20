Lawton Crime Stoppers asking for your help to catch car burglar

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The Lawton Crime Stoppers need your help tracking down an auto burglar.

Lawton Police went to check out reports of an auto burglary back on December 16th. Surveillance video showed the suspect.

If you can identify the man in these pictures call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at LawtonCrimeStoppers.com.

You will remain anonymous and could land yourself a cash reward.