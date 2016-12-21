OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Burns Flat

BURNS FLAT, Ok (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place early Wednesday morning in Burns Flat.

According to the OSBI, an Elk City police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with several occupants inside. While the officer was talking to the driver the car sped off and a chase was initiated. The officer chased the vehicle into the town of Burns Flat where he performed a “tactical vehicle intervention maneuver.” The driver of the vehicle then ran from the vehicle and the officer continued the chase on foot.

The suspect then attempted to break into a nearby home and the officer deployed his Taser which was unsuccessful. The suspect then turned towards the officer with a gun in his hand and the officer fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The OSBI is on scene investigating. All their evidence will be turned over to the local district attorney where a judgment will be made if the shooting was justified.