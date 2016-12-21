Altus police discover counterfeit currency

ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department recently found counterfeit money in their city.

An officer responded to the Atwoods on North Main about a report of counterfeit money. When they arrived, they found a customer who had tried to use a $20 bill that was discovered to be a counterfeit.

The man said he had just received the $20 from the Wal-Mart after returning an item. Police said they confirmed the man’s story and took possession of the $20 bill which will be turned over to the Secret Service for them to continue any investigation.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy Scott said that citizens should keep in mind that they are responsible for checking any currency they receive to ensure its legitimacy before leaving any retail location.

