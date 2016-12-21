Ponca City officers shoot, kill man with weapon, OSBI investigating

PONCA CITY, Ok (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting in Ponca City.

According to the OSBI, the Ponca City Police Department were called just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning with people saying a delivery man was being attacked with a tire iron.

Multiple officers quickly arrived on scene and the suspect, still armed with a weapon, began to approach the officers who then shot and killed him.

The delivery man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Agents with the OSBI will investigate the shooting and provide their report to the local district attorney’s office who will decide if the shooting was justified.

