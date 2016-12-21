Oklahoma prison search yields marijuana, tobacco, cellphones

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says two recent searches at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center dairy farm in McAlester turned up marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and other contraband.

The department said Wednesday that the first search on Dec. 14 found five duffel bags containing smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco, lighters, rolling paper, 35 cellphones, cellphone chargers, ear pieces, syringes and a hand-held satellite radio. A second search five days later found another duffel bag with 51 grams of marijuana, tobacco, two cellphones and more phone chargers.

Searchers found a hole cut into a wall at the farm and covered by a mirror where they say the contraband was stored and taken back to the prison by inmates at the end of their shift working on the farm.

