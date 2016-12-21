Firefighters from Saudi Arabia visit Oklahoma for training

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters from Saudi Arabia are visiting Oklahoma City as part of a professional training program.

The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2i1O9je ) reports the International Association of Fire Chiefs recently entered into an agreement with Aramco Training Services Co., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company.

Under that agreement, Saudi Aramco employees are traveling to the country to see how other departments work.

Eight Saudi Aramco employees have been placed with the Oklahoma City station company for six months. Oklahoma City Fire Department Chief Keith Bryant, a former president of the international association, offered to host some of the training sessions.

Bryant says he hopes the visit will result in the sharing of ideas and skills.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

