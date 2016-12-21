Lawton woman tells her story of being attacked and raped in her - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton woman tells her story of being attacked and raped in her home earlier this year. Hear her story tonight on 7News @ 6

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

A Lawton woman, who declined to be identified out of fear, sat down with Re'Chelle Turner to tell her story about being attacked, tied up and raped in her home earlier this year. Hear her story and see the pictures Lawton Crime Stoppers is hoping will help bring her attacker to justice tonight on 7News @ 6.

Powered by Frankly