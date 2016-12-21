Michael Vance autopsy results released

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) - The autopsy has been released for the man who led police on a week long manhunt through Oklahoma.

It says Michael Vance died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Vance was killed in a shootout with authorities on October 30th in Custer County.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's report, Vance suffered as many as 20 gunshot wounds. He also had a partially healed gunshot wound to his left shoulder and foot, that he got during a shootout days earlier.

Vance livestreamed his getaway from that shootout on Facebook.

Vance was on the run for seven days after shooting a police officer in Wellston and killing two family members.



