Woman speaks out after she was raped in her apartment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Police are looking for an alleged rapist who was caught on surveillance at an ATM after he stole the victim's debit and credit card.

That woman is choosing to speak out tonight about what she says happened inside her apartment on the west side of Lawton.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she was raped back in October inside her apartment in northwest Lawton. Police are investigating the incident and looking for this person, who they say used her ATM card to withdraw money at a nearby machine.

She hopes by sharing her story, someone will help authorities find the man responsible, and give her the peace of mind she's been seeking in the three months since the assault.

The woman, said she was sleeping in her apartment on October 10th when she heard a noise coming from the window outside her apartment.She said she thought she was dreaming until she woke up to a nightmare, a man climbing through her window.

"I heard a voice say shut up and Lay on your face and he had handcuffs, and hand cuffed me", said the woman.



She said he then asked her for money.

"I told him I didn't have any money but I was so scared and I said you can have my debit card and go to the bank and get money but he told me I'm not going to hurt you I need money and I said I don't have any money just get my cards", said the woman.

She said he searched her apartment looking for cash and when he couldn't find any he told her she would have to pay.

"He choked me, dragged me from my bedroom to the living room, and have me lay down on my face and raped me and he had a knife and scratch me all over my body."

She said he told her he had been watching her for some time and knew she was alone, then threatened her.

"I told him Don't you have a heart, because I told you that you can have anything you l have you don't have to hurt me like this and he said its nothing I'm doing now because I live around here and if you call anybody like the police or anyone I will come back to kill you", said the woman.

She said the suspect even tied her up to her door and threw her cell phone in the toilet. He told her not to move, then left with her debit and credit cards.

The suspect then went to a nearby ATM machine and withdrew money. Surveillance photos captured the man police are now looking for.



Meanwhile she saw an opportunity to escape.

"I said God please help me out and he heard me he came down and untied me because I couldn't do it myself. God did it. I just took I couldn't get everything off but I was trying with my legs and feet", said the woman.

Once she was free, despite having no clothing or shoes on she says she grabbed her car keys and drove off to friends house to safety.

"God wants me to be here to tell my story and help others."

As for her attacker, Authorities say he's between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 inches tall, with a large muscular build and a light complexion.



If you have any information on this incident or know who the man is you're asked to call either Crimestoppers or the Lawton Police Department.

