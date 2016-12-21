Cop Church delivers Christmas dinners to families in Stephens County

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Some families in Stephens County got Christmas dinners thanks to law enforcement officers and Cop Church.

Cop Church was started back in September by Stephens' County Sheriff Investigator Kevin Tyus. He said he came up with the idea after the recent police shootings in Dallas and wanted to find a way for law enforcement families to come together, worship, and eat dinner.

This year, Tyus wanted to give back to the community by giving Christmas dinners to 11 families across Stephens County. Law enforcement officers and deputies from Duncan, Velma, and Marlow teamed up and delivered the food to residents in their community. They delivered a turkey, all the trimmings and desserts. All of the items were donated to Cop Church. Officer Gina Phillips with the Marlow Police Department says this event is all about giving back.

"It means a quite a bit to me I mean more of just the protect and serve this is part of the serve part. Everyday we try to focus on the community and not just the bad stuff that go on in our area and we like to celebrate each and one of our community members as well", said Phillips.



Each family also received a letter from Cop Church in their dinners wishing them a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays and inviting them to come and worship with officers at Cop Church at Iglesia Bautista Hispana located West Hickory Avenue in Duncan.



