Firefighters deliver Christmas trees to kids in hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Firefighters Association worked with a local Walmart to bring some Christmas cheer to kids spending their holiday in the hospital.

Firefighters delivered and decorated nine Christmas trees Wednesday evening in the pediatric ward of Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The trees were set up in the children’s rooms thanks to donations from Walmart. The kids also received gifts through the LFA’s “Christmas for Kids” program.

Sgt. James Carrol of the fire department was glad for the opportunity to bring the holiday to kids who might have spent it in a bed.

“The kids were super joyous, super surprised, and I really think that it cheered them up during a hard time,” he said, “and that's the reason why we're here.”

More information on the fire department’s Christmas charities, and how to support them, can be found on their “Christmas Tree Giveaway for Kids” page on Facebook.

