Two cars crash in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - One person had to be air-evacuated to Oklahoma City after a wreck in Altus.
It happened just before midnight Wednesday night on Highway 62 when the driver of a grey S-U-V made an illegal u-turn and was then hit by a red jeep.
Our photographer at the scene said the driver of the grey S-U-V had to be removed by the Altus Fire Department and was later air-evacuated to Oklahoma City.
The conditions of the drivers is not yet known.

