Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in US prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former attorney in Oklahoma City has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he admitted traveling to South America to have sex with an underage girl.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Michael Dean Billings was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty last year to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. According to court documents, Billings went to Iquitos, Peru, between 2011 and 2013 and on one occasion, had sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Billings, who has voluntarily surrendered his law license, had faced up to 30 years in federal prison. In court records, his attorney sought a lesser sentence of four years in prison, saying that Billings is in need of medical care.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.