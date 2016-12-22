Oklahoma health department reports season's first flu death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the state's first flu death of the season.

The department said Thursday that a Johnston County resident died of influenza during the weekly reporting period that ended Tuesday. No information about the person was released.

Five additional people were also hospitalized with the flu during the week to bring the total for the season that began in early October to 54. Tulsa County has had the most flu-related hospitalizations with 11, followed by Oklahoma County with eight while Cleveland and Logan counties have each had five and Creek and Muskogee counties have each had four.

There were 13 deaths in the state due to influenza during the flu season last year, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.

