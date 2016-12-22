Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentences in deaths of 2

A deadly accident has closed a busy street in Lawton on Saturday night.
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.
A fundraiser on Saturday night aimed to help support the medical needs for the sick children at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Great Plains Coliseum was full of those looking for ways to beautify their homes at the 53rd Annual Lawton Home and Garden show on March 25th.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.