Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentences in deaths of 2

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life sentences of a 48-year-old man convicted in the stabbing deaths of two women in Tulsa.

Hilliard Andrew "Hilly" Fulgham was convicted by a Tulsa County jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Linda Wright and 60-year-old Dorothy Lindley. The victims' bodies were discovered in their apartment on Jan. 6, 2006.

Fulgham was linked to their deaths in June 2013 by DNA evidence cataloged by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where Fulgham was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary. A national database matched his DNA to evidence recovered by Tulsa police at the scene of the stabbings.

Among other things, the appeals court rejected claims by Fulgham that his defense attorney was ineffective.

