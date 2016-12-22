2 found dead after Eufaula mobile home fire, 1 man arrested

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - McIntosh County authorities say two people were found dead following a mobile home fire near Eufaula and a man is in custody after a three-hour standoff.

Sheriff's deputies told reporters they were called about 9 p.m. Wednesday by neighbors who reported hearing two men argue and gunfire, then saw the home on fire.

Deputies say they were confronted by a man with a shotgun who held officers at bay until being arrested about 1 a.m. on complaints of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery on a police officer.

Sheriff's Detective Kevin Branscum told reporters that two bodies were found in the burned home, but haven't been identified and authorities are trying to determine what connection the man in custody may have with the deaths.

