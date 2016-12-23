Garbage truck fire sparks small grass fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Fire crews were on the scene after a garbage truck fire sparked a small grass fire.

The driver noticed and large amount of smoke coming from his truck while driving Thursday afternoon on northeast 60th street between Gore and Cache road.

Upon a close look, he saw flames coming from the top of the truck.

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene and doused the truck – and they contained a small grass fire sparked when burning trash flew out of the truck.

There was minimal damage to the truck.

