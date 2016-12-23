Garbage truck fire sparks small grass fire

One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.
The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.
A deadly accident has closed a busy street in Lawton on Saturday night.
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...
A fundraiser on Saturday night aimed to help support the medical needs for the sick children at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
