Oklahoma settles harassment complaint against lawmaker

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Attorneys for the Oklahoma House of Representatives say the settlement of a sexual harassment complaint against a Republican lawmaker was made without his knowledge.

Attorney Courtney Warmington issued a statement on Friday indicating Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa wasn't aware of settlement negotiations over the complaint by his former legislative assistant. Warmington says the settlement was made under the authority of previous House Speaker Jeff Hickman and was less costly than litigation.

The woman and her attorneys were paid $44,500 to settle her complaint that she was fired without an explanation in retaliation for reporting the alleged harassment.

Hickman didn't immediately return a phone call Friday, but told The Oklahoman that while he can't discuss the case, settlements often avoid trials and attorney fees that would be more expensive.

