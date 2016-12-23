Texas gets $160K in child support linked to car registration - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texas gets $160K in child support linked to car registration

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has collected more than $160,000 in back child support since starting a program this year that bars some parents who owe money from renewing vehicle registrations.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2hk0dQe ) reported Thursday that December was the first month renewal requests can be denied in the Texas Attorney General's Office program.

The rule applies to parents at least six months behind in child support payments. It does not apply to vehicle titles registered to someone other than the parent owing support or to jointly-owned vehicles.

Records show that since September, more than 7,200 parents received a delinquency notice warning them to arrange a payment plane before their vehicle registration expires.

The Texas Attorney General's Office, in the past fiscal year, has collected nearly $3.9 billion in child support.

