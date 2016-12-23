3 earthquakes, magnitude 3.5 and 3.3, hit northern Oklahoma

Four area high school juniors and their teachers have recently been recognized for their efforts. The students were chosen from seventy-nine essays submitted to the 53rd Annual Rural Electric Youth Tour contest from seven schools. The “The Power of the Cooperative Model” presentations are judged for speaking ability, knowledge of subject, poise and personality and appearance.
Four area high school juniors and their teachers have recently been recognized for their efforts. The students were chosen from seventy-nine essays submitted to the 53rd Annual Rural Electric Youth Tour contest from seven schools. The “The Power of the Cooperative Model” presentations are judged for speaking ability, knowledge of subject, poise and personality and appearance.
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.
Lawton Police officers responded to a 3-vehicle accident involving a maroon Ford F250, a blue GMC Sierra, and a black Chrysler 300 at SW 45th and Lee Blvd around 9:15 a.m. According to police, the GMC Sierra rear-ended the Ford F250 as it yielded for an oncoming ambulance. The Black Chrysler hit the GMC Sierra as it lost control after hitting the Ford F250. The driver of the GMC was transported to the hospital after becoming trapped inside his vehicle.
Lawton Police officers responded to a 3-vehicle accident involving a maroon Ford F250, a blue GMC Sierra, and a black Chrysler 300 at SW 45th and Lee Blvd around 9:15 a.m. According to police, the GMC Sierra rear-ended the Ford F250 as it yielded for an oncoming ambulance. The Black Chrysler hit the GMC Sierra as it lost control after hitting the Ford F250. The driver of the GMC was transported to the hospital after becoming trapped inside his vehicle.
The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill to immediately provide $34 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to prevent worker furloughs and provider rate cuts.
The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill to immediately provide $34 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to prevent worker furloughs and provider rate cuts.
Police say a 22-year-old Oklahoma officer has died after a shootout during a traffic stop.
Police say a 22-year-old Oklahoma officer has died after a shootout during a traffic stop.