3 earthquakes, magnitude 3.5 and 3.3, hit northern Oklahoma

MOORELAND, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says three earthquakes have struck northern Oklahoma.

The largest has a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 and was recorded about 2:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 that struck about 3:30 p.m. and a magnitude 2.9 temblor about 3:50 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries or damage. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0. Both quakes struck near Mooreland, about 108 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations. Regulators have asked oil and natural gas producers to close injection wells in certain areas or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.