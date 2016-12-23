Faith Based Church of God holds annual Christmas giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Today, the Faith Based Church of God in Lawton held their annual Christmas giveaway, providing food baskets and other items to those in need.



The Pastor and his wife started this event about 8 years ago. They say they wanted to find a way to give back to those who may be homeless or just needing a little extra help around the holidays. Volunteers from the Sergeant Major Association from Fort Sill, the Association United States Army, and several churches came together to passing out food boxes for 400 people. Each person received 2 boxes stuffed full with food, canned goods, and toiletries from the organization 'Feed the Children'. They also had hot dogs from Bar-S, along with crackers,and chocolates.



The line wrapped around the Church and all down Southwest F Avenue. The event started at 11:00 a.m., and was supposed to end at 3:00 p.m., but by 12:30 there was hardly any boxes left.



"Its a good help, this time of year couldn't hurt", said Rawlins.

Curtis Rawlins and hundred of others in the community lined up along Southwest F street and around Faith Based Church of God standing in line for Christmas food boxes.

First lady Sigrid Dillard says God inspired her and her husband Jerry to give back.



"Because he said open up the door, help the needy and that is what we do. We need more to help the homeless, mothers with children we got a lot of people that don't got nothing and it brings me joy when we can do something", said Dillard.

There were several churches at the event including First Baptist of Lawton, The Christian Center, Saint Paul's Methodist Church and New Jerusalem Baptist Church volunteering their time putting food in the baskets.

I just really like helping them.', said Jessie Chavez.

Volunteers like Julio Rivas said his is blessed to be able to help others who are less fortunate than him. Rivas drove residents who didn't have a transportation back home from the Church.



"Its a way to help the community, the community is suppose to work as a team to help each other and might be a way to help someone get from here to there", said Rivas.

Treasurer of the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army Carl Welsh says this is his fourth year helping out.

Feed the Children Organization provided the items to the AUSA and then they worked along with Faith Based Church of God to make sure people in the community knew about it. Welsh and his son Geoffrey said this event means a lot to them.



"I'm glad to be here during Christmas helping others in the community and to make sure everyone has a good time during the holidays", said Welsh.

At the end of the day Dillard said it warms her heart that she is able to help people who may not have anything.

I'm happy that I can share what I got. When you see the kids eyes over a candy cane or a box with food it brings you so much joy", said Dillard.

Dillard says their church doors are always open and encourage everyone in the community to come out and worship for them.

They said they are always looking for volunteers for next year's Christmas giveaway.

