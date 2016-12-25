Police investigate Christmas Eve stabbing - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police investigate Christmas Eve stabbing

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Christmas Eve.

The victim told police he was stabbed under his chin by someone he didn't know as he was walking home around 8:30 on Saturday night. According to police reports, the victim was stabbed when he got to Southwest 29th Street and I Avenue. The suspect got away. The victim made his way home, and waited about three hours before calling for help. He was taken to the hospital.

Police did report finding a crime scene at the place where the victim said the stabbing happened.

