Dallas man arrested at Oklahoma prison with bloody knife

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas man has been arrested on murder charges after police say he was found covered in blood in the parking lot of an Oklahoma prison.

Dallas police say 32-year-old Jeshur Robinson was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his father after he was found on state prison property in McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in a truck with a knife, wounds to his hand and blood on his clothes and the truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dallas police found Robinson's father, Glen Williams, 61, about 10 a.m. Saturday at his home, dead from apparent stab wounds. Police say Williams' truck was missing and there were signs of a fight.

Robinson, who drove himself to the state prison in Oklahoma in Williams' truck, was arrested on charges of capital murder.

