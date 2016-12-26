Police: Woman fatally shot in Okmulgee not 'intended target' - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police: Woman fatally shot in Okmulgee not 'intended target'

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot near an American Legion in Okmulgee.

Police say the shooting was reported early Monday at the intersection of Smith and Wilson streets in Okmulgee, about 35 miles south of Tulsa. Okmulgee police identified the victim as Kimberly Lyons-Anderson and said in a statement that investigators "do not believe she was the intended target."

Authorities did not release any additional information about the shooting but said that the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force has been activated to help with the investigation. No arrests have been announced.

