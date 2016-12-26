Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies in Arkansas shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police and family members say former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield has died in a shooting in Little Rock. He was 52.

Little Rock police say Barfield was fatally shot Dec. 24 after an altercation with an acquaintance in downtown Little Rock.

Barfield, a left-hander, pitched three seasons for the Rangers beginning in 1989.

Fifty-nine-year-old William Goodman of Pine Bluff is being held in the Pulaski County jail on preliminary charges of first-degree murder. Court records do not list an attorney for Goodman.

Barfield's sister, Debra Hudson, tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2i799Wg ) that she is devastated by her brother's death. Hudson says her brother "had the kindest heart of any human I had ever known."

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

