UPDATE: Fire destroys east side Lawton home, cause not clear

The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.
The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.
An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories.
An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to o purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories.
Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.
Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.
Storm chasers and meteorologists are mourning and expressing their sympathies after three storm chasers died in Texas Tuesday afternoon while chasing a tornado.
Storm chasers and meteorologists are mourning and expressing their sympathies after three storm chasers died in Texas Tuesday afternoon while chasing a tornado.