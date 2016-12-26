UPDATE: Fire destroys east side Lawton home, cause not clear - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Fire destroys east side Lawton home, cause not clear

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KSWO Facebook Page Source: KSWO Facebook Page
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – An east side Lawton home was destroyed after being engulfed in flames.

The fire began on the back porch of the home around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials are not certain what exactly started the fire but say a turkey fryer, propane grill and lawn mower were all sitting on the porch where it started.

According to fire officials, a neighbor of the home, which is located at 3517 NE 35th Street, walked outside and heard a loud pop and noticed the home on fire. The neighbor then went to the home and alerted the residents allowing all five occupants to safely get out of the residence.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 - $150,000 in damage from the fire as well as smoke and water damage.
 

Copyright KSWO 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 12 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    12 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 23:02:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:57:53 GMT
    Twelve people have been killed in a crash between a church van and truck. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNNTwelve people have been killed in a crash between a church van and truck. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

  • Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:48:23 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:52:25 GMT

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to o purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

  • It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:35:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:37:14 GMT

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    •   
Powered by Frankly