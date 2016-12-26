UPDATE: Fire destroys east side Lawton home, cause not clear

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – An east side Lawton home was destroyed after being engulfed in flames.

The fire began on the back porch of the home around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. Officials are not certain what exactly started the fire but say a turkey fryer, propane grill and lawn mower were all sitting on the porch where it started.

According to fire officials, a neighbor of the home, which is located at 3517 NE 35th Street, walked outside and heard a loud pop and noticed the home on fire. The neighbor then went to the home and alerted the residents allowing all five occupants to safely get out of the residence.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 - $150,000 in damage from the fire as well as smoke and water damage.



