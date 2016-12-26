Altus stabbing sends one to hospital - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus stabbing sends one to hospital

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating a stabbing which took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman involved in a fight. They said they woman had a butcher knife in her hand and that she assaulted the man with the knife.

According to the witnesses the man was bleeding profusely when police and EMS arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital bit Jackson County EMS.

There is no word on his condition and police have not released any other details on the incident or if the two knew each other.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 12 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    12 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 23:02:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:57:53 GMT
    Twelve people have been killed in a crash between a church van and truck. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNNTwelve people have been killed in a crash between a church van and truck. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

  • Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:48:23 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:52:25 GMT

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to o purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

  • It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:35:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:37:14 GMT

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    •   
Powered by Frankly