Altus stabbing sends one to hospital

ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating a stabbing which took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and woman involved in a fight. They said they woman had a butcher knife in her hand and that she assaulted the man with the knife.

According to the witnesses the man was bleeding profusely when police and EMS arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital bit Jackson County EMS.

There is no word on his condition and police have not released any other details on the incident or if the two knew each other.