Texas lawmakers undeterred by Supreme Court abortion verdict

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas lawmakers plan to bring to the floor several bills that would restrict abortions despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer that found two provisions of Texas law on the procedure unconstitutional.

The Dallas Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2hnQgzB ) that lawmakers are undeterred by the court's verdict and subsequent legal challenges.

A federal judge earlier this month blocked until at least January hotly debated Texas rules mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains that were set to go into effect within days.

Republican state lawmakers have pre-filed bills that would codify similar rules into Texas law. Another would ban a type of late-term abortion that is already illegal under federal law. A third would implement stronger requirements for electronic reporting of abortions by clinics.

The Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 10.

