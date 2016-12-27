1 correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklahoma prison

Michael Flynn's attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for questioning.
Michael Flynn's attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for questioning.
BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO) – Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary following a deadly home invasion earlier this week in Broken Arrow home, is speaking out for the first time. On Monday, authorities say three males broke in to a home through a back door. The homeowner’s son killed all three teens with an AR-15 before barricading himself inside his bedroom.
Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary following a deadly home invasion earlier this week in Broken Arrow home, is speaking out for the first time. On Monday, authorities say three males broke in to a home through a back door. The homeowner’s son killed all three teens with an AR-15 before barricading himself inside his bedroom.
The guidelines that European Union Council President Donald Tusk is putting to EU members make it clear that withdrawal from the bloc comes ahead of any new relationship with Britain even though the rough outlines...
The guidelines that European Union Council President Donald Tusk is putting to EU members make it clear that withdrawal from the bloc comes ahead of any new relationship with Britain even though the rough outlines such a relationship may partially overlap.
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.