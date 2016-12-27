1 correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklahoma prison - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

1 correctional officer hurt after fight in Oklahoma prison

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
SAYRE, Okla. (AP) - A state prisons spokesman says one correctional officer suffered minor injuries after a fight broke out at the North Fork Correctional Facility in western Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Alex Gerszewski says a small group of inmates got into a fight Monday at the prison in Sayre, about 120 miles west of Oklahoma City. A correctional officer was injured in the melee and taken to a hospital.

Gerszewski says the officer was treated for his injuries and cleared to return to duty. One inmate was also injured but is back at the prison after receiving medical treatment.

Gerszewski says officials are still investigating the incident, including the nature of the injuries and whether the inmates had weapons.

