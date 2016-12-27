Corey is joining KSWO from North Carolina, where he has lived his entire life. His love for meteorology started very early in life when he would watch The Weather Channel and local NC news stations, idolizing those meteorologists and dreaming to be like them one day. Corey also has a very interesting story dealing with Hurricane Fran back in 1996, make sure to ask him about that if you see him around town.

Corey graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in May 2016 and is looking forward to tackling Texoma weather for his first broadcast job out of college. In May 2013, Corey, his professor, and 9 other students came to the Midwest to storm chase for two weeks. He witnessed his first tornado in this area and has always had a strong love for severe weather.

In his free time, Corey enjoys watching/playing sports, listening/playing music, and finding new and interesting places around the area. Feel free to talk to him if you see him around as he loves to get to know his viewers!