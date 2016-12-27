Neighbor saves family before fire burns home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton family is safe tonight, thanks to a 15 year old neighbor who warned them to get out before their entire home went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Northeast 35th Street Monday afternoon. Investigators aren't certain what started the fire, but say a turkey fryer, propane grill and lawn mower were all sitting on the porch where it started.

He says he's no hero, but a family of five was inside the house Monday afternoon when a fire broke out, but they didn't know it until 15 year old, Jordan Bland came running over to tell them and help them get out.

"I was panicking honestly," said Bland, "it got really close to other peoples homes. I didn't want anyone else's homes to go up in flames. It got really far in the backyard."

Once Jordan told his neighbors to get out, he went and told his own family in case the flames spread. They stood together in the street watching the firefighters put it out. They were all in shock.

Melissa Long, Jordan's mom, is grateful her son thinks of others before himself and helped save a family. She says coming together, especially during these hard times is the true meaning of community.

"We all hugged and told them if they needed anything, I can give them food, shelter, baby stuff, you know, anything," said Long."It was just great."

The Long's home only had minor damage. A fence burned down, windows were broken out and some of their backyard was burned. They know from seeing their neighbors damage, it could have been a lot worse.

"You got to look at the bright side of things, of all things," said Bland. "You just have to look at at least their entire home wasn't engulfed in flames. There's some things that can still be retrieved from there."

Jordan can't imagine what his neighbors are going through.

"At least everyone's OK," said Bland. "Material things can be replaced, but not lives."

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, but say it caused around $100,000 to $150,000 in damage.

