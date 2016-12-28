Man wanted on Midwest City murder charge wounded in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say a man wanted in the 2015 shooting death of a Midwest City man has been wounded in a shooting.

Police Officer Megan Morgan told reporters that 20-year-old Mosi Dennis is one of two people found with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

Morgan said Dennis will be arrested following treatment for non-life threatening wounds. She said the second shooting victim is in critical condition, but the person's name wasn't released.

Dennis is charged in the July 2015 shooting death of 51-year-old Kenneth Walker.

Police say Dennis and another man went into Walker's home to rob Walker's son and were beating the son when Walker entered the room and was shot.

Court records do not list an attorney for Dennis.

