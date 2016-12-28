Tulsa police say woman stabbed to death, suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa say a 60-year-old woman has been stabbed to death at a motel and a suspect is in custody.

Sgt. Robert Rohloff says the woman was stabbed several times in the chest while in her room about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and collapsed while trying to get to the motel lobby.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say witnesses chased the 26-year-old suspect until police arrived and were able to catch the man, who has been arrested.

Police say they have not determined a motive for the stabbing, but believe the woman and the man knew each other and were staying together at the motel.

No names have been released.

