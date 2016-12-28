2 hurt after blast at northern Oklahoma manufacturing plant

CLEVELAND, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say two workers were injured after an explosion and fire at a manufacturing plant in northern Oklahoma.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the ICES Corporation plant in Cleveland, about 80 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Cleveland Fire Chief Ryan Murray says both workers were conscious and talking after the blast, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The plant made parts for the aerospace industry. Murray tells Tulsa television station KTUL (http://bit.ly/2iqRXup ) that the cause of the blast is not yet known. He says the building is likely a total loss.

Information from: KTUL-TV, http://www.ktul.com

