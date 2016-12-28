Enid man killed in 2-vehicle collision in Alfalfa County

GOLTRY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Enid man has been killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 in Alfalfa County.

An OHP report says Rance Lee McKee was killed when the pickup truck he was driving collided with another pickup west of the town of Goltry.

The report says McKee was westbound on Highway 45 when he collided with a southbound truck that failed to yield at a stop sign.

The driver and a passenger in the second truck were treated and released at an Enid hospital.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

