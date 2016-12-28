'Tride' ride-sharing company coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - A new ride-share company called Tride is coming to Lawton.

Tride is similar to Uber and is based in Tulsa and operates ride sharing services in smaller cities including Wichita Falls, Austin and Corpus Christi. Ride sharing relies on an app to connect drivers, who are independent contractors, with people needing a ride.

Tride is launching its services in Lawton on January 15.



Tride is a smartphone based technology company, that allows passengers to request a ride on-demand, through an app similar to Uber and Lyft. The company says it has approval from The Oklahoma Corporation Commission to operate in Lawton.



"It's a faster more convenient, and safer form of transportation than what's available for public transportation," Tride spokesperson Joseph Desrosiers said.



Desrosiers says one of the features Tride offers is the ability to pre-schedule rides.



"You can schedule a ride no less than 24 hours in advance but up to two weeks in advance to be able to get someone pre-scheduling and confirmed that way they don't have to be too concerned if there is possibly there is not a driver available,” Desrosiers said. “It is rare but it’s nice to have that peace of mind to have a driver confirmed ahead of time."



Tride says it has a handful of drivers ready to go in Lawton. The ultimate goal is getting 50 to 75 drivers online by mid-January. Drivers must undergo a background check. They must carry specific insurance, and undergo training courses.

According to Tride, drivers receive 85 percent of fare, and all tips they earn. Like with other ride sharing services, drivers and passengers rate each other on the app.



Tride says Cameron University and Ft Still are the two main reasons it chose to expand in Lawton.

Ride sharing is very popular with college students, young adults, and those in the military.

Tride began operating in Wichita Falls on December 1st.

To sign up to be a Tride driver, you can go to their website, RideTride.com. If you sign up, use the referral code 'kswo' so they know where you heard about them.

