Three vehicle accident on Sheridan and Cache

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A mistimed lane change led to an accident involving three vehicles.

The accident happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening at the intersection of Sheridan and Cache road.

Police said a black truck and a blue car were both westbound on Cache. As they approached the intersection, the driver of the truck attempted to change lanes – but failed to see the car.

The truck slammed into the blue car, sending it flying across the intersection and over the median into a third vehicle.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

More information will be available on the story as it develops.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.