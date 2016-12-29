Lawton official speaks on fire danger - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton official speaks on fire danger

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Dry winter conditions and high winds are being blamed for a recent upswing in fires.

Local fire crews were kept busy this week battling 11 outside fires – a significant jump from the average 2-to-3 fires per week.

Comanche County Public Information Officer Ashleigh Hensch said the dry conditions, mixed with Oklahoma’s steady winds, were to blame for the high number of blazes.

She said that the summer rains produced a high amount of vegetation – which in turn became a prime source of fuel upon death in winter. 

“And with the wind,” she said, “but we have high fuel and low humidity, the wind's just going to push that and cause it to spread further.”

With conditions providing a high fire risk, Hensch warned residents against holding controlled burns – and advised that residents using tools that could create sparks, like lawnmowers, take extra precautions before going outside.

The area’s fire danger levels can be tracked at http://okfire.mesonet.org/

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

  • Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

  • Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly