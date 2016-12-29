Kayakers rescued after getting separated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-Two men on a kayaking trip were rescued late Wednesday after getting separated while on the Red river.

Jefferson County Sheriff's officials say the men, both in their mid-thirties, set out at 10 a.m. from Cache Creek in Cotton County. They planned to kayak to the State Highway 79 Bridge on the Red River but due to a medical condition of one of the men, became separated. Around 7 p.m., one of their wives called authorities when she hadn't heard from them. After a search including the Jefferson and Cotton County Sheriff’s Departments, Waurika Fire and Police Departments both were located. One of the men was found at the Highway 79 Bridge. The other man, who suffered a medical issue, was found on a riverbank about 7 miles away. Survival Flight was also called in. Both are now in fair condition.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.