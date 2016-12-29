Kayakers rescued after getting separated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-Two men on a kayaking trip were rescued late Wednesday after getting separated while on the Red river.
Jefferson County Sheriff's officials say the men, both in their mid-thirties, set out at 10 a.m. from Cache Creek in Cotton County. They planned to kayak to the State Highway 79 Bridge on the Red River but due to a medical condition of one of the men, became separated. Around 7 p.m., one of their wives called authorities when she hadn't heard from them. After a search including the Jefferson and Cotton County Sheriff’s Departments, Waurika Fire and Police Departments both were located. One of the men was found at the Highway 79 Bridge. The other man, who suffered a medical issue, was found on a riverbank about 7 miles away. Survival Flight was also called in. Both are now in fair condition.
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A celebration of the Chisholm Trail's the 150th anniversary happened April 1st in Duncan.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Boy Scouts across Oklahoma gathered at Cameron University today for their annual Merit Badge University.
