Oklahoma lawmaker in sexual complaint rescinds resignation

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Oklahoma state representative who resigned after it was revealed he was named in a sexual harassment complaint is rescinding his resignation.

Rep. Dan Kirby said in a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Charles McCall that his decision to resign "was hasty and based upon bad advice." Kirby also says his resignation didn't follow state law that requires it be made to the governor if the Legislature isn't in session.

Gov. Mary Fallin's spokesman, Michael McNutt, says Fallin didn't receive the resignation letter.

Kirby didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Kirby sent McCall a resignation letter Friday, days after it was revealed he had been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint by a legislative assistant and a subsequent quietly arranged $44,500 settlement to the assistant.

