Chickasha woman supports execution of sister's killer in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The sister of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago in Fayetteville says the news that a judge has lifted the stay for execution for the killer is "life-changing."

Honey Rosale Schlehuber of Chickasha, Oklahoma, tells The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2ibX83Y) that her entire family has struggled since 18-year-old Tammy Cofer Wilson was raped and killed.

Earlier this month, a Kansas federal judge lifted the stay of execution for former Fort Bragg soldier Ronald A. Gray, who's being held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Gray was convicted and ordered condemned in military court in 1988 for two murders and three rapes. He pleaded guilty in civilian courts to two other killings and five rapes and was sentenced to eight life terms, three of them consecutive.

Schlehuber says she'd like to witness Gray's execution.

