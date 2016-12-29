Chickasha woman supports execution of sister's killer in NC - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chickasha woman supports execution of sister's killer in NC

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source RNN Source RNN

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The sister of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago in Fayetteville says the news that a judge has lifted the stay for execution for the killer is "life-changing."

Honey Rosale Schlehuber of Chickasha, Oklahoma, tells The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2ibX83Y) that her entire family has struggled since 18-year-old Tammy Cofer Wilson was raped and killed.

Earlier this month, a Kansas federal judge lifted the stay of execution for former Fort Bragg soldier Ronald A. Gray, who's being held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Gray was convicted and ordered condemned in military court in 1988 for two murders and three rapes. He pleaded guilty in civilian courts to two other killings and five rapes and was sentenced to eight life terms, three of them consecutive.

Schlehuber says she'd like to witness Gray's execution.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Document: Crack-smoking man charged in Atlanta overpass fire

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:27:37 GMT

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

    The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.

  • Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Gonzaga holds off South Carolina 77-73 in Final Four

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:07:28 GMT

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...

    Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

  • Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Colombia: 193 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 1 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-02 00:57:30 GMT

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly