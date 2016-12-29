Chickasha woman supports execution of sister's killer in NC

The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A celebration of the Chisholm Trail's the 150th anniversary happened April 1st in Duncan.
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A celebration of the Chisholm Trail's the 150th anniversary happened April 1st in Duncan.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Boy Scouts across Oklahoma gathered at Cameron University today for their annual Merit Badge University.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Boy Scouts across Oklahoma gathered at Cameron University today for their annual Merit Badge University.