Oklahoma speaker calls for investigation into settlement

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The speaker-elect of the Oklahoma House of Representatives has announced plans for an investigation into a payment to settle a complaint by a former legislative assistant.

Republican Rep. Charles McCall said Thursday the bipartisan House Rules Committee will begin investigating the $44,500 paid to the former assistant and her attorney.

The woman alleged she was fired after reporting sexual harassment by Republican Rep. Dan Kirby.

McCall said he'll authorize the investigation when he's formally elected speaker on Jan. 3. His announcement came moments after Democrats called for an investigation.

Democratic Rep. David Perryman said an independent investigation would have been preferred, but that the bipartisan committee investigation "is a step in the right direction."

Kirby resigned after the allegations were revealed but has rescinded the resignation and denies the allegation.

