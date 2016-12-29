Valley View Fire Department makes progress on new station, still needs help

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department is still working on building a new fire station to better fight fires.

The station has been under construction since the summer when work started by leveling out the land the station is on. This past fall they poured concrete before getting the station ready for action.

7News’ Matt DiPirro, one of the volunteers, said they've hired companies to come in and help with the technical work but most of the work has been done by the volunteer firefighters.

"A lot of our firefighters have come out here and put in many of their own hours, volunteer hours, on top of that we've made several emergency calls while we've been out here working so we still do that of course,” Dipirro said, “it's been a lot of hard work from a lot of guys and a lot of people in the community to help us with this."

Matt says the station has hit a bit of a standstill with funding and is in need of donations so they can get the station up and running as soon as possible.

You can donate by going to the department's Facebook page.