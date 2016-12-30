UPDATE - Victim identified in early morning Lawton wreck

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident early Friday morning.

Officers responded to an accident between a motorcycle and a car at West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Morford Drive just before 9 a.m. Friday. The driver of the car was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital but the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Logan McLain.

Multiple witnesses of the crash were transported to the police station for interviews.