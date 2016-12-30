Behind the scene look into Lawton New Years Eve celebrations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- With Christmas come and gone, many of you are getting ready to ring in the New Year.

Apache Casino and Hotel and the Zoo Nightclub are both hosting a big bash to welcome 2017.



Marketing Director of Apache Casino Hotel, Barrett DeFay says, "We've got two bands, a VIP party, balloons and a champagne toast. So, we've got a lot of dialed up for the night."



He says they've been planning the event for half a year.



His entire staff is expected to work the event.



"The casino is a twenty-four-hour operation. So, people are here during the day and come back in on New Year’s Day as well because we are still open. We staff up and everybody is here with their smiles on and ready to help customers out,” said DeFay.



Zoo nightclub owner, Joyce Peters, says she's also hoping for a full house and cozier crowd.

"We’ll have karaoke going, line dances going and it should be a good time,” said Peters.



DeFay says since the casino opening in 1999 this time of year is always the busiest.

"We’ve planned for more parking so we got more room for people this year. We’ve added new machines about a hundred new machines this last year. We’ve opened a brand-new Apache grill restaurant so ,we can handle a lot more people than in the past and we are really looking forward to treating people with something special,” said DeFay.

Both events will finish the night off with a traditional Celebration Countdown and Balloon Drop.



You can find more information on party details for Apache Casino Hotel at http://apachecasinohotel.com/promotions/new-years-celebration/.

