Motorcyclist killed in accident remembered

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Friends and family of the young man who died in an accident Friday morning, spent their New Year’s Eve remembering his life.

22-year-old Logan McLain was involved in an accident between him on his motorcycle and a car on West Gore Boulevard and Morford Drive. That’s just east of Sheridan. Lawton Police say the accident is still under investigation.

Near the site where McLain died candles were lit, prayers were said, and tears were shed.

His sister, Jamie, said he had big dreams involving the motorcycles he loved to ride.

"Logan always dreamed of becoming a mechanic and owning his own shop,” said Jamie. “And it's horrible to see that he can't have that dream come true and he can't have his friends and his little babies running around the shop. But I'm glad he has his whole family here."

They also put a cross in the ground with candles at the base to remember Logan.

Earlier on Saturday, the motorcycle club he was part of rode around Lawton in his honor as well.

