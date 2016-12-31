Kids explore wildlife at expo

Emergency loans for livestock producers in the Oklahoma counties affected by the wildfires last month have been approved. That's according to Governor Mary Fallin and the U-S Department of Agriculture. The fires destroyed hundreds of miles of fences, equipment, structures and killed hundreds of cattle in Alfalfa, Beaver, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward counties. Fallin says livestock producers in those counties may be eligible for these loans to help them rebuild ...
A ride-sharing company that launched in Lawton this year is offering free rides for unemployed people to get to job interviews. The Tulsa-based company "TRIDE" announced the program this weekend. They are offering the free rides to all unemployed people in Tulsa, Austin, Wichita Falls, Corpus Christi, Bartlesville, and Lawton.
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
A Lawton man is dead after a car crash east of Marlow.
Officials say the human remains found in a dumpster in east-central Oklahoma were those of a missing 25-year-old Colorado woman.
