Kids explore wildlife at expo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Kids in the Comanche County 4-H program got to do a bit of learning during their winter break from school on Saturday.

At the Wildlife Mini Expo, the kids got to learn about wildlife with different hands on workshops and crafts. The kids learned about hedgehogs while holding one! They also did the same with this Guinea Pig.

Keely Newton, one of the students, says she likes to learn things that she can use when she is outdoors.

"I'm learning about different wetlands,” said Newton. “Like a little bit ago we talked about duck hunting, and I'm going to benefit from that because now I'll know the different calls in case I see a duck and I want to know what kind it is."

The kids also made things to take home and set up in their backyard. Like a bird feeder and a beehive.

The event organizers say this is one way the kids can get involved with 4-H and the great outdoors.

For more information, call the Comanche County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service at 580-355-1176.

