FOUND: Officials searched for missing man in Cotton County

6 p.m. UPDATE

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Cotton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Kenny White has been found, and is safe. He was spotted in Wichita Falls. Officials say his family made a positive ID. He is now headed to a medical facility for observation.

4:30 p.m.

The Cotton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 72-year-old man who went missing during the New Year's weekend.

Kenny White is 5'10", 240 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Pikepass confirmed he was last seen going southbound through the Walters toll gate on I-44 around 1 p.m. on Sunday. He was driving a 2014 Brown Toyota Tundra with an Oklahoma tag of 295NAF.

The sheriff's department says White is an insulin dependent diabetic, and his spouse told them he last look his medication on Saturday. The spouse told officials he has not eaten or taken his medication on Sunday before he went missing. He could be disorientated.

He left without his ID, money, and cell phone.

If you spot White or his truck, call the sheriff's office at 580-875-3383 or contact the police.

