FOUND: Officials searched for missing man in Cotton County

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.
Comanche Nation Tribal police held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night for its Citizens Police Academy.
A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.
The Gettysburg Address is probably something all of us have heard but can you recite the whole address by memory? Some Elgin Middle School students attempted to do just that tonight at the school's first Gettysburg Address Competition.
